Advertisement

Rutland Town says state must decide on highway speed limit

Route 7 in Rutland
Route 7 in Rutland(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Town says it’s up to the state to change the speed limit at the site of a fatal accident.

We told you on Monday that a woman crossing Route 7 this weekend was struck and killed by a car.

We don’t know if speed was a factor, but because Route 7 is a state highway, town officials say it’s up to the state to decide if a change needs to be made.

“We would certainly collaborate with our department heads of fire, police and highway to ask the questions, is it an appropriate speed, should it be changed for any reason or whatnot,” said Joshua Terenzini, the chair of the Rutland Select Board.

The town has added sidewalks to some streets and they’re looking at putting in more on the north side of Route 7 and on Post Road.

Rutland Town has also lowered the speed limit to 25 mph on more than 40 roads.

Related Story:

Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UVM student Domenic Morse, 20, has been missing since Thursday.
Burlington police searching for missing young man
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Tuesday's briefing
Surge in COVID cases prompt officials to suspend travel quarantine waiver
Vermont health officials want you to think back to behavior from a few months ago-- social...
What’s driving a spike in COVID cases in our region?
Health officials suggest you get a COVID-19 test immediately if you’ve recently been in contact...
Vermont sees highest single-day COVID-19 case count since early spring
A juvenile was arrested following concerns of possessing explosives in St. Albans Town.
Juvenile arrested following concerns of explosive device

Latest News

Mayor Miro Weinberger-File photo
Weinberger announces reelection bid
File photo
Expert urges caution gaging stock market by vaccine news
A woman is dead after a fire in New York's North Country.
Woman found dead after Northern New York fire
File photo
New Hampshire Christmas tree farm requiring reservations