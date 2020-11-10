Rutland Town says state must decide on highway speed limit

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Town says it’s up to the state to change the speed limit at the site of a fatal accident.

We told you on Monday that a woman crossing Route 7 this weekend was struck and killed by a car.

We don’t know if speed was a factor, but because Route 7 is a state highway, town officials say it’s up to the state to decide if a change needs to be made.

“We would certainly collaborate with our department heads of fire, police and highway to ask the questions, is it an appropriate speed, should it be changed for any reason or whatnot,” said Joshua Terenzini, the chair of the Rutland Select Board.

The town has added sidewalks to some streets and they’re looking at putting in more on the north side of Route 7 and on Post Road.

Rutland Town has also lowered the speed limit to 25 mph on more than 40 roads.

