Advertisement

Sights & Sounds of the H.S. Fall Sports Season

A look back at some of the season’s memorable moments.
By Mike McCune
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The high school fall sports season came to a close this past Saturday. It was a six week sprint of a season, but left us with many memorable moments. For all of our state championship coverage and more, go to the Sports page at WCAX.com. WCAX Sports Reporter and Weekend Anchor Jack Fitzsimmons takes a look back at some of the sights and sounds of the season that was.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UVM student Domenic Morse, 20, has been missing since Thursday.
Burlington police searching for missing young man
Health officials suggest you get a COVID-19 test immediately if you’ve recently been in contact...
Vermont sees highest single-day COVID-19 case count since early spring
The Vermont Health Department’s website now lists 59 deaths due to the coronavirus.
Leaders urge caution after first COVID-related death in Vermont in months
President Donald Trump supporters waved Trump 2020 flags and had signs that read “stop the...
Trump supporters protest election results on Statehouse steps
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland

Latest News

Late stunners seal upset wins for Seahorses and Wolves
Burlington Boys, South Burlington Claim D-1 Soccer Titles in Dramatic Fashion
Solons and Raiders capture elusive championships
Montpelier Boys, U-32 Girls Win D-2 Soccer Crowns
Wolves and Raiders pull off upsets to claim trophies
Peoples Boys, Stowe Girls Earn D-3 Soccer Titles
Back-to-back titles for both Wildcats and Phantoms
Twin Valley Boys, Proctor Girls Take D-4 Soccer Championships