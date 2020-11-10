Advertisement

Teens raffling off tiny house to help spread social change

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont teens hoping to inspire social justice are raffling off a tiny house. And it’s not just any house, they built it!

About 20 young people were working hard on the house on Thompson Road in Shelburne on Tuesday, taking advantage of the nice weather.

They have been working on the post-and-beam tiny house for three years and it’s nearly complete.

It’s an 8 x 8 house. Inside, there’s an 8-foot sleeping loft. Outside, there’s a 4-foot porch. The teens milled logs to get the boards and inlaid them. They also chiseled out mortise and tenon joints.

The house will be raffled off. Tickets are $10 each, but you can buy as many tickets as you’d like. The winner is responsible for the cost of transporting the house to their location.

The teens are part of a group called the Way of the Bard. Our Scott Fleishman spoke with Anika Zia and Bryan House from the group about the project.

The money raised from the raffle will help the group use performance art to help initiate social change.

Scott Fleishman also spoke with Elena Spencer, another member of the group, about how the money will help with their goals.

Click here for more information on the project and how you can buy raffle tickets.

