The grand finale of the mild days.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be yet another unseasonably mild day, and possibly the warmest of this stretch of mild days. Other than a few high clouds, there will be plenty of sunshine, with near-record highs in the low to mid 70s. The last mild day will actually be Veterans Day, with highs in the 60s. Unlike today, however, a cold front will bring showers, especially during the afternoon and evening. This will be followed by a dry and cooler Thursday, with temperatures back into the low 50s for highs.

Cooler weather (though not particularly cold) will persist through the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be fair, with 50s on Friday but only low to mid 40s for Saturday. Our next system will bring showers Sunday, especially by the afternoon, and showers are expected to persist through Monday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.