UVM researchers take pulse of nation's mental health

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - No matter which side of the political spectrum you were on, this past election probably brought up some strong feelings. A group at the University of Vermont has a tool to take the pulse of the nation’s mental health using social media.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Chris Danforth, a professor of mathematics & statistics at UVM involved in the Computational Story Lab’s “Hedonometer” project.

