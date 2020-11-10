Vermont teen arrested in illegal explosives investigation

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - More questions than answers about an illegal explosives investigation in St. Albans. The case remains under wraps because the suspect is a teen.

The 17-year-old male was charged in family court on Tuesday.

We know he was arrested for possession of a destructive device on Monday but many questions still remain.

Police were called Monday to a house off Route 7 in St. Albans Town. They got a report that someone in the home may be in possession of and could be making explosive devices.

Investigators tell us the teen was taken into custody but we have not been able to learn his name or other details about the allegations because the case is being handled in family court and information about this case is not public. We don’t know what he was in possession of, why he had it or whether there were any ill intentions.

There is a chance this could get elevated to criminal court and the suspect could be tried as an adult. In that case, the information would become public. But right now, we just know suspicious devices were found when multiple state and federal agencies including the Vermont State Police bomb squad responded.

I did talk to the dad of the 17-year-old on Tuesday. He told me “there is definitely not a threat to the community” but because this was in family court, we just don’t know.

I asked police whether this case is connected to explosives that were found twice over the summer at the St. Albans recreational area. They say they can’t connect the devices to any others yet as the investigation is ongoing.

Related Story:

Juvenile arrested following concerns of explosive device

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.