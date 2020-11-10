Advertisement

Vermont town agrees to power deal for local hydropower dam

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020
NORTH BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont town of Bennington has agreed to a 20-year term to buy electricity from a local hydroelectric plant.

On Monday, the select board approved purchasing electricity from a group expected to purchase the Vermont Tissue Paper mill hydro facility on the Walloomsac River.

The proposed contract with North Bennington Hydroelectric will replace a similar agreement the town had with the late Bill Scully, who restored and upgraded the old mill hydro plant off Route 67A before reopening it in 2016.

The purchase is expected to be finalized once the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves the required licenses.

