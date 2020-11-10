Advertisement

Vermont’s election results to be certified Tuesday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s election results are being certified Tuesday.

The canvassing board meets at 10 a.m. in the Snelling Room at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier. Vt. Secretary of State Jim Condos, along with chairs or their designees from the three major parties will be certifying vote totals and winners for federal and statewide offices.

“The town clerks around the state -- and they’re some of the most hard-working officials that we have -- they actually have 48 hours post-election to get their certified results in to our office. We then aggregate them into one single report that we then present to the canvass committee which meets seven days after the election is over,” Condos said.

The meeting is open to the public. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and follow appropriate social distancing guidelines.

Click the video above to see the entire interview with Secretary Condos.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UVM student Domenic Morse, 20, has been missing since Thursday.
Burlington police searching for missing young man
Health officials suggest you get a COVID-19 test immediately if you’ve recently been in contact...
Vermont sees highest single-day COVID-19 case count since early spring
Vermont health officials want you to think back to behavior from a few months ago-- social...
What’s driving a spike in COVID cases in our region?
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland
File photo
Dirt bike collision results in 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Latest News

Courtesy: Norwich University
Norwich University to hold veterans ceremony online
Rep. Peter Welch, Grace Potter and Alex Carothers
Welch co-sponsors plan to ‘Save our Stages’
Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Scott to hold pandemic press conference
Deer
Buck season to look different during the pandemic