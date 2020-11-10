Vermont’s election results to be certified Tuesday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s election results are being certified Tuesday.

The canvassing board meets at 10 a.m. in the Snelling Room at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier. Vt. Secretary of State Jim Condos, along with chairs or their designees from the three major parties will be certifying vote totals and winners for federal and statewide offices.

“The town clerks around the state -- and they’re some of the most hard-working officials that we have -- they actually have 48 hours post-election to get their certified results in to our office. We then aggregate them into one single report that we then present to the canvass committee which meets seven days after the election is over,” Condos said.

The meeting is open to the public. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and follow appropriate social distancing guidelines.

Click the video above to see the entire interview with Secretary Condos.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.