Weinberger announces reelection bid

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger wants to keep his job.

The Democrat announced Tuesday that he is seeking a fourth term. Weinberger says his top priorities are to steer the city through the coronavirus crisis and bring housing and jobs to the CityPlace site that used to house Burlington Town Center.

Weinberger has served as Burlington Mayor since 2012.

Progressive City Councilors Brian Pine and Max Tracy are seeking their party’s nomination and Independent Councilor Ali Dieng confirmed to VTDigger Tuesday he’s also running for mayor.

