Wildlife Watch: Biologists aim to improve trout health

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:53 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Every year, hundreds of trout are raised in fish hatcheries and then released into Vermont waterways, including Lake Champlain. But this year, state biologists are taking a different approach when it comes to the broodstock they are gathering.

Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Shawn Good about efforts to improve trout health and resiliency for future generations.

