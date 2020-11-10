Wildlife Watch: Biologists aim to improve trout health

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Every year, hundreds of trout are raised in fish hatcheries and then released into Vermont waterways, including Lake Champlain. But this year, state biologists are taking a different approach when it comes to the broodstock they are gathering.

Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Shawn Good about efforts to improve trout health and resiliency for future generations.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.