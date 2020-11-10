Advertisement

Woman found dead after Northern New York fire

A woman is dead after a fire in New York's North Country.
A woman is dead after a fire in New York's North Country.
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELLENBURG, N.Y. (WCAX) - A woman is dead after a fire early Tuesday morning in New York’s North Country.

State police say Sapphire Staley, 28, of Ellenburg, was found dead inside the Ellenburg home.

An autopsy is planned for Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Ellenburg Center Fire Chief Stanley Russell said the call came in just after 5 a.m. about the house on Spear Hill Road. He said the call was for a structure fire with possible entrapment of multiple people.

When crews arrived, one of the homeowners was outside trying to use a garden hose to stop the flames.

The chief says that it helped in this particular situation.

“In this case here, it worked to everyone’s benefit because the location of fire and where she was putting the water, it worked out to everyone’s benefit. It knocked the heat levels down and put steam up into the attic to slow the fire area down. So instead of having a massive fire, we wound up having just smoke more than anything,” Russell said.

State fire and police inspectors are investigating the fatality.

