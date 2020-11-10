BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Goodbye warm weather! It was so nice to see you!

A cold front is approaching and that will bring some rain showers to the area Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. It will be breezy, but those winds will switch from the south to the northwest towards evening, and cooler air will return to the North Country.

The sun will be back on Thursday and Friday, as high pressure returns. High temperatures will be closer to normal, in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday will bring even cooler weather, as temperatures hold in the 40s during the day! Clouds will return on Sunday with showers developing late in the day. We may see some snow showers in the mountains.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and highs back in the low 50s. But even cooler weather will return for the middle of next week.

Time to put the shorts and sandals away once again!

