A look at the unique bond veterans share

By Lance MacKenzie
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Every year, St. Albans celebrates Veterans Day in the center of town.

This year, because of the pandemic, it was a smaller gathering and a simpler ceremony. But as WCAX Photojournalist Lance MacKenzie found, one thing still holds true-- that all veterans share a unique bond. Lance spoke with a retired officer to get his perspective on Veterans Day. Watch the video to see.

