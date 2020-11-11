Advertisement

Burlington students honor veterans with their art

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic is impacting many Veterans Day celebrations including one at a Burlington school.

“This year brought on new challenges," said Tim Loescer, the Head of School at Mater Christi School in Burlington.

There are certain traditions the Mater Christi School isn’t letting go of this school year. Veterans Day celebrations being one of them.

Loescer says students can learn a lot about character by honoring the holiday.

“Lift up honor, valor, service and putting someone ahead of themselves," said Loescer.

He says once the idea of a schoolwide art project was floated, it was only a matter of time before they had a new tradition.

“This is a great way to honor our veterans in times of COVID," said Ann Rock, a school counselor at Mater Christi.

She created the “Hall of Heroes”, a collection of profiles and art dedicated to those that have served their country, both living and dead.

“The nicest part that I feel like we all have gotten to know these people a little bit. Those that are service presently or those that have gone before us," said Rock.

And while the learning may be in a different form, the message still gets through.

“A veteran is someone who has served in the military," said Cooper Stephens, a fifth grader.

“It meant a lot to see that these veterans had a family and a life that they paused and put on hold," said Maggie Robinson, a seventh grader.

“Supporting them and honoring them for what they are doing,” said Rachel Hershey, a third grader.

And for students like Thane LeBlanc, the holiday that means a little bit more.

“Honoring those that have served," said LeBlanc, a second grader.

Because for him, honoring hits a little closer to home.

“I think it’s great that they understand the contributions of past and present service members. It was very very moving... yeah," said Kevin LeBlanc with the United States Army.

The students will have a chance to walk through the “Hall of Heroes” on Wednesday and honor those that have served their country.

