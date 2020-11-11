Advertisement

Cadillacs probed for suspension failure that caused crashes

This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.
This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the rear suspensions on older Cadillac SUVs can fail, causing drivers to lose control and possibly crash.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 344,000 SUVs from 2010 through 2015.

The agency says it has nine complaints from owners, including two that caused crashes. Three people were hurt.

About 290,000 of the SUVs were recalled in 2014 for the same problem, but some of the owners who complained to the agency said they were not included in the recall.

The agency says it will determine how many vehicles are having the problem. The probe could lead to a recall.

A message was left seeking comment from GM.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Tuesday's briefing
Surge in COVID cases prompts Vt. officials to impose quarantine for all travelers
Vermont's safe travel map
Surrounded by ‘sea of red,’ Vt. health officials paint grim picture of weeks ahead
A juvenile was arrested following concerns of possessing explosives in St. Albans Town.
Juvenile arrested following concerns of explosive device
Vermont health officials want you to think back to behavior from a few months ago-- social...
What’s driving a spike in COVID cases in our region?
Woodlawn Nursing Home
NH nursing home outbreak hits staffing levels hard

Latest News

Police are investigating an early morning shooting on King Street in Burlington.
Shooting investigation underway in Burlington
Several countries had representatives at the ceremony, held at a cemetery for non-Muslim dead,...
Saudi officials: 2 wounded in blast at non-Muslim cemetery
Neighbor shares their reaction to an early morning shooting in Burlington Wednesday.
Neighbor reacts to early morning shooting
Harmful algal bloom has been confirmed in Lake Placid, New York.
Cyanobacteria discovered in Mirror Lake
Eta regained hurricane strength on Wednesday.
Eta regains hurricane strength as Florida prepares for hit