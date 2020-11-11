Cuomo orders end to late-night service at NY bars, restaurants

NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says all restaurants, bars and gyms will have to close at 10 p.m. across New York state in the latest effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor said Wednesday that people will also be barred from hosting private gatherings with more than 10 people.

Cuomo says the new restrictions go into effect Friday.

He says they are necessary because new coronavirus infections have been traced to those types of activities.

Only carryout service will be allowed after 10 p.m. Businesses can reopen in the morning.

