CVPH ends fiscal year with $7M deficit

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh says it is ending the fiscal year millions of dollars short.

CVPH President Michelle LeBeau says the hospital, which is part of the UVM Health Network, closed the fiscal year with $362 million in patient revenues-- $7 million short of operating expenses.

Hospital officials say losses mounted when the pandemic hit and they were forced to put a hold on everything, including most revenue-generating services.

CVPH did get $30 million in federal relief but that still wasn’t enough to close the gap.

The hospital says it’s addressing the shortfall through pay cuts and staff restructuring.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.