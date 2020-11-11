Cyanobacteria discovered in Mirror Lake

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - A toxic algae bloom has been confirmed in Lake Placid’s Mirror Lake and officials are urging people to keep their pets out of the water.

The cyanobacteria was first reported Monday at the south end of the lake near the beach and public park. A sample was later confirmed at the lab.

Cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae, is common in the summer in many areas and caused by nutrient overload such as fertilizer runoff or septic tank overflows. The algae can be toxic to humans and animals.

We’re told scientists have been warning about this for several years because of road salts used in the area.

