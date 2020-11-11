Advertisement

Food program events scheduled through November

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A federal food distribution program aimed at helping people in need during the pandemic has been extended to the end of the year.

John Sayles, the CEO of the Vermont Foodbank, says the Farmers to Families Food Box Program will hold distribution events at sites around Vermont starting Monday in Richford.

Recipients must sign up beforehand.

