Food program events scheduled through November

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A federal food distribution program aimed at helping people in need during the pandemic has been extended to the end of the year.

John Sayles, the CEO of the Vermont Foodbank, says the Farmers to Families Food Box Program will hold distribution events at sites around Vermont starting Monday in Richford.

Recipients must sign up beforehand.

Related Stories:

Vermont school-age student to receive free meals through end of year

Welch calls for USDA COVID relief program to source food locally

Farm to family food box program returns

Food box contracts cause concern

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.