GOP regains control in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - It will be a different political landscape at the Statehouse in New Hampshire next year after Republicans took the majority in both chambers of the state Legislature.

While the Democrats had a good day at the top of the ticket this past election in New Hampshire, it was the Republicans who regained control of both the House and Senate in Concord.

“Well, I think the biggest impact on the ballot was Governor Sununu,” said Sen. Jeb Bradly, R-Wolfeboro.

As Gov. Chris Sununu sailed to victory in the 2020 election, it is clear he helped fellows Republicans down the ticket do the same. Sununu received high marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic which likely swayed independent voters, New Hampshire’s largest voting block.

“They want to see compromise and they want to see us focus on what makes their lives here in New Hampshire better as opposed to just strict partisan politics,” Bradley said.

Lebanon’s Sue Prentiss, a Democrat, says COVID-19 will need to be a priority during the next session. She was elected to the state Senate for the first time, crediting her background as the state’s former chief of emergency medical services.

“A global pandemic is on our doorstep here in New Hampshire, has been for a while, and now we are seeing an uptick in cases,” Prentiss said.

As the GOP flipped the House, Senate, and executive council in Concord, Democrats swept the federal races. Joe Biden, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Annie Kuster all won their contests by wide margins. They all rebuked President Trump’s response to the pandemic.

New Hampshire voters are known for splitting the ticket. Over the last 25 years, there’s only been one election, 2002, where one party won complete control at both state and federal level. Senator Bradley, a former congressman, has experience with both.

“Whether you are in the minority, as I have been twice, or in the majority, which I have for several terms, people do tend to try to work together,” Bradley said.

Several recounts are underway but they are not expected to affect the majorities. The secretary of state still needs to certify the officials results. But one thing is certain, New Hampshire voters can be unpredictable when they head to the polls.

