How the pandemic has changed recruiting for armed services

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many jobs adjusted to a new normal due to the pandemic and that includes recruiting for branches of the armed services.

The new commander of the Army’s Burlington Recruiting Company, Capt. Christopher Smith joined our Darren Perron on this Veterans Day to talk about how recruiting has changed during the pandemic, the challenges of finding new recruits and more. Watch the video for the full interview.

