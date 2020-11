BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since January of 2017, The Vermont Statehouse has some major leadership roles up for grabs.

Vt. lawmakers will need to select a new House Speaker and a Senate president pro-tem in addition to other posts.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days' Paul Heintz, who wrote about the shakeup in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.