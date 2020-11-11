Local leaders show support this Veterans Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served their country.

The observance is on the anniversary of the end of World War I which happened at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the eleventh month in 1918. It was originally called Armistice Day but was broadened to Veterans Day in 1954.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday said celebrations may be different this year because of the pandemic. "It will be unusual to not have some of the celebrations and parades and so forth that we normally see, but if you have an opportunity think of it something as simple as just reaching out and thanking them for all their sacrifices, all they’ve done for us over these many many years. If you really want to honor them, especially our World War II vets, Korean vets, and those who served in Vietnam, wear a mask, protect them like they’ve protected us,” he said.

New Hampshire Representative Annie Kuster is also showing her support for veterans. “Through my work in Congress, I will continue advocating for veterans and their families here in New Hampshire and across the U.S. To the brave Americans who put their lives on the line to keep us safe – thank you,” she said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.