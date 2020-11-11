Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Burlington

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is in stable condition after an early morning shooting in downtown Burlington.

Burlington Police say the call came in just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday for a shooting on the corner of King St. and Pine St.

We’re told police started at a home on King Street and then followed a blood trail to 185 Pine Street where they established the crime scene and collected evidence.

Police are investigating and this story is developing. Stay with WCAX for the latest.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Tuesday's briefing
Surge in COVID cases prompts Vt. officials to impose quarantine for all travelers
A juvenile was arrested following concerns of possessing explosives in St. Albans Town.
Juvenile arrested following concerns of explosive device
Vermont's safe travel map
Surrounded by ‘sea of red,’ Vt. health officials paint grim picture of weeks ahead
Vermont health officials want you to think back to behavior from a few months ago-- social...
What’s driving a spike in COVID cases in our region?
Woodlawn Nursing Home
NH nursing home outbreak hits staffing levels hard

Latest News

A man is injured after an early morning shooting in downtown Burlington.
Man injured in early morning Burlington shooting
File photo
Burlington School District considers UVM as short-term location for BHS students
Burlington artist channels pandemic angst, abstraction in new works
Burlington artist channels pandemic angst, abstraction in new works
Supporters of Raider name in Rutland rally to keep high school legacy
Supporters of Raider name in Rutland rally to keep high school legacy