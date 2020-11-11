Shooting investigation underway in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is in stable condition after an early morning shooting in downtown Burlington.

Burlington Police say the call came in just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday for a shooting on the corner of King St. and Pine St.

We’re told police started at a home on King Street and then followed a blood trail to 185 Pine Street where they established the crime scene and collected evidence.

Police are investigating and this story is developing. Stay with WCAX for the latest.

