Plattsburgh mayor-elect asks council to hit pause on budget vote

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh mayor-elect Chris Rosenquest is forming his to-do list for when he is sworn in after the new year. One thing he doesn’t want is for the current budget to be passed.

Rosenquest is setting his sights on his top priorities like the controversial downtown revitalization initiative, partnerships within and outside the city, and the Budget that city councilors are voting on next week. He says the revised budget needs work and shouldn’t be approved. “Give it more thought,” he said.

The city council in June approved current Mayor Colin Read’s nearly $58 million budget, but in September councilors demanded Read cut another roughly $2.4 million.

Rosenquest says the revised budget doesn’t address all the issues facing the city like union contracts, staffing issues, and other investment and infrastructure problems. “We can do that in a reasonable and fiscally responsible, fiscally conservative way, without setting ourselves up for failure in the next two to three years, so let’s take some time to think through that right now,” he said.

Rosenquest also wants to rebuild relationships with the Plattsburgh City School District and the Town of Plattsburgh that he says have deteriorated for the last several years. “That cohesion that we need in our community is essential,” he said.

And mayor-elect wants the city zoning and planning board to reject the controversial Durkee Street Project that’s been paid for with downtown revitalization initiative grant money. “When it comes to city development, we want those projects but we want them to be focused on community benefit,” Rosenquest said.

He says the first step is to find out if they can do something else with that grant and bring that plan to the state. He also wants to revise current zoning and planning laws. “Those zoning and planning laws need to be updated so that when we do get big projects, we do get investment moneys into our community, they are aligned with what we want and how we want those moneys to be invested,” Rosenquest said.

