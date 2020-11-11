Program encourages Vt. businesses to tap into renewable natural gas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gas began offering its renewable natural gas program in 2018. Since then, businesses and residential buildings have sought to make themselves carbon-neutral.

Groennfell Meadery in St. Albans wanted to take advantage of this and set a goal to be completely carbon-neutral by 2030. Well, the meadery has achieved its goal 10 years ahead of schedule.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Kelly Klein, founder and CEO of Groennfell Meadery, and Neale Lunderville, CEO of Vermont Gas, about the program.

