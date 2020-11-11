Remembering ’Mr. Celtic’s’ Vermont painting pastime

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Boston Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn died Tuesday at age 86.

Known as “Mr. Celtic” from the ’50s through the ’70s, Heinsohn played nine seasons and won eight championships in Boston. He also coached the team to two more titles and had his number 15 retired. The New Jersey native has twice been elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a coach and a player. He spent more than 30 years as the color commentator for Celtics TV broadcasts, calling games this past season.

Heinsohn used to spend summers in Vermont -- not training, or scouting -- but painting landscapes. Back in July, Scott Fleishman spoke with a Jeffersonville man who has the story of “Tommy Heinsohn, the artist.”

Growing up in Massachusetts, Terry Shaw was a big Boston Celtics fan. He not only followed Tommy Heinsohn during his coaching career, but also remembers his playing days. You could say Shaw was a little star struck when he first met Heinsohn dozens of years ago at his art gallery, Visions of Vermont. “Because I knew him, but not a lot of people did,” Shaw said.

It’s one reason why Heinsohn and several of his friends liked coming here for their annual artists excursion. The other reason -- opportunities to paint beautiful landscapes of the area. Shaw still has one of his works. “He loved it up here, quite frankly,” Shaw said. “Just a wonderful guy, and telling stories about being a closet painter and a professional athlete.”

Heinsohn’s passion for landscape painting started after his final year of coaching in 1978. He stopped coming up to Jeffersonville over the last several years due to his declining health, but Heinsohn and his group left quite the impression on Shaw and this community. “They’d go to Robbie’s down the road here after painting and throw back a few in the wildlife tavern. It was just a wonderful group of guys,” Shaw said.

In Boston, Tom Heinsohn was a basketball champion. But in Vermont, he was just a regular guy with a passion for painting.

