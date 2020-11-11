Advertisement

Remembering ’Mr. Celtic’s’ Vermont painting pastime

Boston Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn in 2011 receives a commemorative jersey. The team...
Boston Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn in 2011 receives a commemorative jersey. The team confirmed Heinsohn's death on Tuesday.(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Boston Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn died Tuesday at age 86.

Known as “Mr. Celtic” from the ’50s through the ’70s, Heinsohn played nine seasons and won eight championships in Boston. He also coached the team to two more titles and had his number 15 retired. The New Jersey native has twice been elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a coach and a player. He spent more than 30 years as the color commentator for Celtics TV broadcasts, calling games this past season.

Heinsohn used to spend summers in Vermont -- not training, or scouting -- but painting landscapes. Back in July, Scott Fleishman spoke with a Jeffersonville man who has the story of “Tommy Heinsohn, the artist.”

Growing up in Massachusetts, Terry Shaw was a big Boston Celtics fan. He not only followed Tommy Heinsohn during his coaching career, but also remembers his playing days. You could say Shaw was a little star struck when he first met Heinsohn dozens of years ago at his art gallery, Visions of Vermont. “Because I knew him, but not a lot of people did,” Shaw said.

It’s one reason why Heinsohn and several of his friends liked coming here for their annual artists excursion. The other reason -- opportunities to paint beautiful landscapes of the area. Shaw still has one of his works. “He loved it up here, quite frankly,” Shaw said. “Just a wonderful guy, and telling stories about being a closet painter and a professional athlete.”

Heinsohn’s passion for landscape painting started after his final year of coaching in 1978. He stopped coming up to Jeffersonville over the last several years due to his declining health, but Heinsohn and his group left quite the impression on Shaw and this community. “They’d go to Robbie’s down the road here after painting and throw back a few in the wildlife tavern. It was just a wonderful group of guys,” Shaw said.

In Boston, Tom Heinsohn was a basketball champion. But in Vermont, he was just a regular guy with a passion for painting.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Tuesday's briefing
Surge in COVID cases prompts Vt. officials to impose quarantine for all travelers
Vermont's safe travel map
Surrounded by ‘sea of red,’ Vt. health officials paint grim picture of weeks ahead
A juvenile was arrested following concerns of possessing explosives in St. Albans Town.
Juvenile arrested following concerns of explosive device
Police are investigating an early morning shooting on King Street in Burlington.
Shooting investigation underway in Burlington
Vermont health officials want you to think back to behavior from a few months ago-- social...
What’s driving a spike in COVID cases in our region?

Latest News

NH couple complain ‘North Woods Law’ cast them as pot growers
x
Shaw’s to apply for Vt. hazard pay program
x
Vermont COVID case count breaks one-day record
File photo
Shaw’s to apply for Vt. hazard pay program