Shaw’s to apply for Vt. hazard pay program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Shaw’s has reversed course and says it will now apply to a Vermont program that provides hazard pay to its frontline workers.

In a statement to WCAX, the grocery chain said that after discussion with state officials they will apply to the Frontline Employee Hazard Pay Grant Program.

“We are deeply grateful for our Vermont team and their dedication to serving our customers and communities. After discussing the parameters of the recently enacted State of Vermont’s COVID-19 Pay program with the Department of Financial Regulation, the Company is partaking in the grant application process on behalf of eligible employees,” said the statement.

The program allows businesses to obtain funding on behalf of workers in the form of $1,200 or $2,000 checks.

Workers told WCAX last week that Walmart and Shaw’s were among stores that refused to apply for the program. That prompted a sharp rebuke from Vermont Senate President Tim Ashe, who said the chains were “screwing over” Vermont employees.

In a statement, Walmart said it has recognized its retail workers in other ways, like special cash bonuses and its quarterly incentive bonus program.

The application deadline for businesses closes on Friday.

