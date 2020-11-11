Sununu praises team effort to help veterans during pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday praised the efforts of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and state and local leaders for continuing to work on funds and programs for veterans during a difficult year marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We actually had two new veterans homeless shelters open up this year,” he said at the annual Veterans Day gathering at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. “We found a way to do it, and it really was a team effort.”

Many participants at the event wore masks and practiced social distancing.

“Veterans Day looks a lot different this year than it has in the past. Our current state of affairs and the protective measures implemented across the country to stop the spread of COVID-19 have forced us to think creatively to ensure we stay safe while honoring our nation’s heroes,” said Andy Patterson, commander of the Disabled American Veterans of New Hampshire.

Patterson said the same was true a century ago, as the world was recovering from the Spanish flu. He noted that Judge Robert Marx, a disabled World War I Army veteran, came up with the idea for the Disabled American Veterans of the World War, the forerunner to the DAV to help disabled veterans who couldn’t find work or access to proper medical care. Patterson said we would be remiss if we didn’t also celebrate Marx’s legacy this Veterans Day.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)