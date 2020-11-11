SUNY Plattsburgh to start testing students leaving for holiday break

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh on Wednesday is beginning mandatory COVID-19 testing for departing students going home for the holidays.

Classes end November 20 and the residence halls officially close that Saturday. The spring semester will be starting later than usual -- on February 1 -- and there won’t be a spring break.

The school says it recorded four new COVID cases on Monday, bringing the total to 18 cases in the last two weeks. There are 58 students and eight employees in a mandatory or precautionary quarantine.

The college recorded four new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Over the past 14 days, 18 total cases have been recorded.... Posted by SUNY Plattsburgh on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Related Stories:

NY to test SUNY students for virus before Thanksgiving break

SUNY Plattsburgh won’t hold in-person winter graduation

Clinton County health officials try to tamp down SUNY Plattsburgh cluster

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.