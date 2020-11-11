Advertisement

SUNY Plattsburgh to start testing students leaving for holiday break

SUNY Plattsburgh starts testing students leaving for Thanksgiving
SUNY Plattsburgh starts testing students leaving for Thanksgiving(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh on Wednesday is beginning mandatory COVID-19 testing for departing students going home for the holidays.

Classes end November 20 and the residence halls officially close that Saturday. The spring semester will be starting later than usual -- on February 1 -- and there won’t be a spring break.

The school says it recorded four new COVID cases on Monday, bringing the total to 18 cases in the last two weeks. There are 58 students and eight employees in a mandatory or precautionary quarantine.

