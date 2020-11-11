BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Veterans Day will be the final day of the mild temperatures we’ve been having. Highs will be in the upper 60s, and even a few 70-degree readings are possible again. However, a cold front will come though today with scattered showers, especially this afternoon and evening. This will be followed by a return to more typical November temperatures on Thursday. That said, it’s looking like a decent day with partly sunny skies.

Friday is now looking a little iffy, with a frontal system that may bring some showers east. Otherwise it will be partly sunny. Saturday is looking fair, and there’s the chance for showers on Sunday.

Next week will start off with a few showers Monday. Then be ready for blustery conditions on Tuesday, with the chance for flurries and highs only in the mid 30s.

