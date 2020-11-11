Advertisement

UVM Announces Men’s and Women’s Hockey Schedules

Both teams to open season November 20th against UConn
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After months of waiting, the University of Vermont men’s and women’s hockey teams now know what their schedules will look like after Hockey East released them Wednesday afternoon. Both Catamount teams are scheduled to begin play Friday, November 20th against UConn: the men at home and the women in Storrs, Connecticut.

Hockey East is restricting its teams to conference-only schedules this Winter in an attempt to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission and game cancellations, but not all the games will count towards the league standings. While the conference will play a full double-round robin over two-game weekend series, they will also attempt to play three series towards the end of the season that don’t count for playoff positioning.

As of now, the UVM men are slated to play Northeastern, UMass, and Merrimack in these “flex games," but the league reserves the right to readjust the schedule to match teams closer together in the standings for these non-league contests. And the flex games might not be played at all: should a weekend series have to be postponed earlier in the season due for COVID-19 related reasons, that series would then replace one of the late-season “flex” series.

The full schedules and further details on Hockey East’s plans and protocols can be found on UVM’s athletics website.

