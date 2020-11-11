Advertisement

Vermont COVID case count breaks one-day record

(AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont as of Wednesday has broken a one-day record for new coronavirus cases, exceeding a six-week projection that health officials presented Tuesday.

The Vermont Health Department recorded 72 new cases as of Wednesday, with Washington County topping Chittenden County for the second day in a row at 19 cases. Chittenden and Rutland Counties both reported 11 new cases. The previous one-day case count spiked back in April 3 at 70 cases, according to the health department’s dashboard.

Vermont DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak on Tuesday said the latest models predicted daily case numbers to go up to 40 to 60 a day over the next six weeks.

Washington County has been at the center of the hockey broomball outbreak that now accounts for upwards of 125 cases.

As of Wednesday, Vermont health officials reported 72 new coronavirus cases for a total of 2,535. There have been a total of 59 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 0.8%. A total of 196,281 tests have been conducted, 207 travelers are being monitored, 10,558 have completed monitoring, and 1,947 have recovered.

