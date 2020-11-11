Veterans honored at Vermont senior living facility

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Veterans Day is a time to remember those who were willing to sacrifice everything for their country-- and those who did.

The Residence at Quarry Hill in South Burlington had a ceremony for their veterans on Wednesday. They were honored as State Police volunteers presented and performed a flag folding ceremony while taps played on the trumpet.

The veterans and guests then headed inside after the flag folding ceremony. As tokens of appreciation for their service, the veterans were presented with face masks that have a US flag decal stitched to the side and a coin set of the three mints of the 1943 steel penny. There were also red, white and blue cupcakes and homemade cookies for everyone.

Quarry Hill will also have a three-ring binder in its lobby. It contains a compilation of all their veterans' pictures, stories and some interesting historical facts and statistics.

There are about 20 service members at Quarry Hill, including Dan Boone, 81.

In 1978, Boone moved to Colchester to join the Air National Guard. He served in the Air Force for 22 years, mostly in North America. After later moving to West Virginia, he returned to Vermont about three years ago. Dan’s son still lives in Colchester.

Dan is a Vietnam veteran who served in South East Asia. Our Scott Fleishman spoke with him. Watch the video to see the interview.

