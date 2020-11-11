Vt. lawmakers hash out options to meet safely next session

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are still trying to figure out how to meet safely in January for the legislative session with COVID cases on the rise.

Lawmakers are hashing out some options this week.

One option is to hold the session remotely like they did this past year, but that can make the process slow and difficult.

Where and how lawmakers meet all depends on the timeline for the rollout of a vaccine and how Vermont does at keeping the virus at bay.

“If that trajectory continues, I don’t think there will be much question that we have to go all remote but we may not, we may get a grip on it again,” said Rep. Anne Donahue, R-Northfield.

Lawmakers will have to meet in person on the first day of the session to gavel in, likely at the Barre Auditorium.

