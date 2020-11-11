Why volunteers spent Veterans Day at closed Burlington building

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Weeds pulled, leaves raked and trees cut: volunteers from Preservation Burlington and the local VFW spent Veterans Day cleaning up the outside of Memorial Auditorium.

“This day is really about service but there are many aspects of service. Some people gave their all on a battlefield. We who are no longer serving have a commitment to our communities,” said Kevin Fleming of VFW Post 782 in Burlington.

Memorial Auditorium went up in the late 1920s to serve the community as a memorial for World War I vets. Since then, plaques were put up inside recognizing veterans from subsequent wars.

“It is, in fact, a living memorial to the people that gave their lives for this country,” said Ron Wanamaker of Preservation Burlington.

But the building is in disrepair and isn’t safe to open. Since its closing in 2016, graffiti marks the historic building and the doors are boarded up.

City leaders want to rehab it but the project is on the back burner.

So volunteers came out Wednesday hoping to save Memorial Auditorium from the wrecking ball.

“We just don’t want to let it demolish on by neglect, so we figure if we come and clean up the site and do a little bit better job protecting the windows and doors that it will prevent more graffiti, breaking and entering, that sort of thing,” Wanamaker said.

While the future of the building is still unclear, those who spent Veterans Day cleaning up the grounds of Memorial Auditorium want to make sure the sacrifices of the soldiers it was built for are not forgotten.

