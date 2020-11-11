BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cooler weather is on the way for the end of the week and through the weekend!

The showers this afternoon and evening are letting us know a change is on the way. Showers will end overnight tonight, winds will shift to the northwest, and cooler air will arrive for Thursday.

The sun will return on Thursday, with temperatures a little closer to normal for this time of year.

Friday, there is the chance for a few more showers, as another cold front moves through. That will set us up with some unseasonably chilly weather for the weekend.

Saturday we’ll get the sun back, but afternoon temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 40s! And Sunday will bring more clouds and the chance for more showers, there may be some snow showers across the mountaintops.

Monday will be just a smidge milder, but colder air returns quickly Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds, it will be blustery with a few flurries and high temperatures only in the mid 30s!

