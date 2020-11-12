3 city councilors join mayoral race, Progressive party holds first candidate forum

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington mayoral race is heating up in Burlington as more people throw their hat into the ring to take on Mayor Miro Weinberger for the city’s top job.

Right now, the candidates are Weinberger and city councilors Dieng, Tracy and Pine.

Weinberger, a Democrat, is seeking his fourth term in office. He has held the position for the past 8 years.

Independent councilor Ali Dieng is the newest contender in the race. He has not made a formal announcement yet but tells WCAX News he will do so soon.

Progressives Max Tracy and Brian Pine are also in the running. The Progressive Party announced their mayoral bids on Tuesday.

WCAX reached out to all candidates on Wednesday but only Tracy was available for comment. He says he feels Burlington needs a new direction and his top focuses are the climate crisis, the housing crisis and police reform.

“I also want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to change the way that officers are disciplined so that we do not find ourselves in this situation that we’ve been in in the last year where we’ve found out well, well after the fact that pretty egregious uses of force have taken place and that officers have not been appropriately disciplined for that," said Tracy.

Tracy and Pine are both vying for the Progressive Party’s nomination. They both took questions at Wednesday night’s first candidate forum. The topic was climate.

Tracy and Pine say combating the climate crisis is a top priority of their campaigns. They both explained why they think they are the party’s best choice to take on Weinberger in March.

Pine says he has been fighting for environmental justice since the 1980s when we attended the University of Vermont.

“We actually had a group called the Rising Sun Coalition which was focused on decommissioning Vermont Yankee and I would say we were part of what led to the eventual decommissioning of Vermont Yankee," Pine said.

Tracy, who is the longest-serving progressive on the Burlington City Council, says he has spent the past eight on council prioritizing alternative transportation and revamping the city’s transportation system.

“And also paying attention to the need to dramatically reinvent how we heat and cool as well as how we electrify or provide electricity to our city,” he said.

They also discussed the F35s and the controversial decision to fly them in and out of the Burlington International Airport.

Both candidates said, if elected mayor, they would push Vermont’s congressional leaders, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy and Rep. Peter Welch, to advocate for the people of Burlington.

“I went with Councilor Hanson and tried to sit in at Leahy’s office last fall to really put pressure on Leahy to change course on this and chart a new direction for our city when it comes to our relationship to the airport and the [Vermont National Guard]," Tracy said.

“I believe that our federal delegation could change the outcome if they would, in fact, listen to the people of this community and embrace what the voters of Burlington have said,” Pine said.

The next candidate forum will be on November 16 at 6 p.m. They will answer questions on racial and social justice. The final forum will be on November 19 at 6 p.m. with the focus on economic justice. Both forums will be online.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.