$8M added to Vt. hazard pay program, deadline extended

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are calling on more national companies to apply to the state’s hazard pay program which is now expanded and extended.

They say companies like Walmart, Target, Costco, Home Depot, Dollar General, and CVS are among the many companies that have still not applied. Under the Vermont Frontline Employees Hazard Pay Grant Program, employers can apply on behalf of their essential workers to provide them with $1,200 or $2,000 grants. The deadline to apply was Friday, but it has now been pushed to next Wednesday and $8 million has been added. THat’s enough to cover nearly 5,000 Vermonters who would be eligible if their employers applied.

Vermont lawmakers say the grants are a way to thank workers who interacted with the public before masks and PPE were widely used. “That grant is a big deal. That is paying off your car, paying off back rent, paying off utility bills. This is really important and a small token of our ability to say ‘thank you’ to tens of thousands of workers across the state,” said Sen. Chris Pearson, P-Chittenden County.

Shaws was one of the latest companies to get on board this week.

