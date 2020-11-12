Advertisement

Burlington to hold clinics after virus found in wastewater

Community COVID-19 outbreak over in Winooski, Burlington area
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The city of Burlington is setting up pop-up clinics in the New North End to test for the virus that causes COVID-19 after the virus was found in wastewater.

The free tests will be offered Thursday and Friday at the Robert Miller Community and Recreation Center.

City officials say wastewater monitoring shows the virus may be on the rise in the area. Detection of the virus in wastewater can occur as much as three to seven days before it is found in positive tests.

The tests are free, but appointments are required.

Like much of the region and the country, Vermont is seeing a surge in virus cases.

