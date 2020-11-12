Advertisement

Burlington’s reparations task force held first meeting

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Reparations Task Force held its first meeting on Wednesday night.

It was created this summer following a city council resolution.

The task force includes city officials, lawmakers, professors, and advocates.

The goal is for the group to hire professionals to study what reparations work has been done across the country and research the history of slavery in Burlington and come up with some recommendations for reparations.

“May well uncover surprises and real new information that has not been part of our understanding of this city’s history,” Mayor Miro Weinberger said. “I don’t know what you are going to find, I do know that we have to do this work.”

The task force has one year to present its final report to the city council and the mayor.

