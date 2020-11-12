BUUSD: Several positive COVID-19 in community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several members of the Barre Unified Union School District have COVID-19, so all schools in the district will be fully remote Thursday and Friday.

District leaders say this gives time for the contact tracers to complete their work.

The list of schools going remote is Barre City Elementary & Middle School, Barre Town Middle & Elementary School, Spaulding High School, Central Vermont Career Center, SEA, and all Pre-K programs.

The district says the buildings will be thoroughly cleaned.

Then they’ll determine if it’s safe to return Monday.

The district still plans to have regular meal delivery on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.