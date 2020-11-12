Advertisement

BUUSD: Several positive COVID-19 in community

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several members of the Barre Unified Union School District have COVID-19, so all schools in the district will be fully remote Thursday and Friday.

District leaders say this gives time for the contact tracers to complete their work.

The list of schools going remote is Barre City Elementary & Middle School, Barre Town Middle & Elementary School, Spaulding High School, Central Vermont Career Center, SEA, and all Pre-K programs.

The district says the buildings will be thoroughly cleaned.

Then they’ll determine if it’s safe to return Monday.

The district still plans to have regular meal delivery on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont COVID case count breaks one-day record
Police are investigating an early morning shooting on King Street in Burlington.
Shooting investigation underway in Burlington
Vermont's safe travel map
Surrounded by ‘sea of red,’ Vt. health officials paint grim picture of weeks ahead
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Tuesday's briefing
Surge in COVID cases prompts Vt. officials to impose quarantine for all travelers
File photo
Vt. reopening key COVID surge sites as cases spike

Latest News

File photo
3 city councilors join mayoral race, Progressive party holds first candidate forum
Burlington City Hall
Burlington’s reparations task force held first meeting
Burlington's reparations task force held first meeting
Burlington's reparations task force held first meeting
3 city councilors join mayoral race, Progressive party holds first candidate forum
3 city councilors join mayoral race, Progressive party holds first candidate forum