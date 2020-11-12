Church St. Marketplace to offer additional holiday shopping specials

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Church Street Marketplace is extending its holiday season this year.

Because of the pandemic, the marketplace has decided to offer shoppers three weekends of Black Friday specials prior to the traditional holiday shopping rush. They’re making this move to make sure shoppers practice social distancing.

They will continue some traditions, but putting a new twist like the Christmas tree, letters to Santa, and will have 12 days of live streams.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.