Cooler weather has returned.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a long stretch of unseasonably mild weather, we are now back to more typical November weather. Today will actually be pretty decent, with skies trending partly sunny by afternoon. It will just be much cooler than what we’ve been spoiled with. Highs will be steady in the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday remains iffy, as a low pressure off the coast may clip southern and eastern portions of Vermont and New Hampshire with showers. Farther to the west, expect partly sunny skies.

The weekend will have a quiet and crisp day on Saturday. Our next system will bring showers Sunday, possibly mixing with a bit of snow in the mountains. Monday will be unsettled, with partly sunny skies but also the chance for showers and mountain snow showers.

You’ll want the winter coats by Tuesday, as highs will only be in the mid 30s with blustery conditions. A few flurries are possible. Wednesday will be fair but remain quite chilly.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.