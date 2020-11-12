COVID prompts suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions in New England

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Interstate youth hockey competitions are out across New England and New Jersey because of rising coronavirus cases.

The governors of Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and New Jersey have all agreed to suspend interstate youth hockey competitions at public and private schools starting on Nov. 14 until at least the end of the year.

“As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus,” the governors said in a statement Thursday.

This does not impact college, professional or national hockey teams, which are still subject to existing COVID-19 safety protocols.

