Crippled by cyberattack, UVM Health Network says more data recovery work ahead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two weeks after the UVM Health Network was hacked, officials Thursday said the hardest parts of the data recovery process are behind them.

The cyberattack targetted the network’s electronic medical record system. The system, known as Epic, contains patients' past medical history, medications, and allergy history, among other data. As of Thursday, officials say Epic is back, but only part of it. They still cannot enter new data and only have information that was available before the attack.

Although it’s a big step, UVM Medical Center president Dr. Stephen Leffler says there is much more work to be done. “I-T is hard at work, restoring 4,500 computers that were impacted by the cyberattack. They’re working literally around the clock right now, that’s the next big chunk of work,” he said.

Right now, those medical records can only be viewed on computers that have been scanned and deemed safe, which is about 1,000 devices.

If you are headed to your provider for an appointment, they should be able to see your medical history up until the cyberattack. But they are still urging you to bring any relevant medical information with you, especially if you have received care in the last two weeks.

