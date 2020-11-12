Health dept. warns of possible COVID exposure at Tupper Lake restaurant

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Franklin County, New York health officials are warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Tupper Lake restaurant.

The health department says if anyone went to Trails End Tavern between the dates of Nov. 3 and Nov. 6, they should monitor for COVID systems.

They say if symptoms develop, you should self-isolate immediately and get tested.

