Hoopcats Tabbed as America East Favorites

UVM Men’s Hoops team picked to win conference for fifth straight year
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team is once again the favorite to claim the America East title after the conference unveiled its preseason coaches poll Wednesday afternoon. It is the fifth consecutive season Vermont has entered the season as league favorites, and they made good by winning the America East regular season title each time.

The Cats garnered eight of the league’s ten first place votes (coaches aren’t allowed to vote for their own team) to UMBC’s two. The Cats say it is nice to be recognized, but it only means so much.

“Always nice to be recognized in any capacity by your peers and so we are certainly honored in that respect, but as a preseason poll, it really means nothing," Cats head coach John Becker said. "It certainly puts a bullseye on your back and heightens expectations that are usually pretty high anyway, so we just kind of roll with it.”

“Everyone looks at us as you know, being a winning program and kind of doing things the right way," added senior guard Ben Shungu. "I think with that, it definitely has a lot to do with our culture and how from the top to the bottom how we run things here and how we treat people here and how we want to strive for greatness and how we want to be the best.”

Vermont begins its season November 30th against Buffalo at Mohegan Sun, and conference play begins December 19th.

