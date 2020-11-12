Advertisement

Lab group to broaden testing availability in NH, Maine

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A laboratory group has launched a new coronavirus testing initiative that it says will make testing more accessible in Maine and New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a pandemic briefing Thursday at 1 p.m. Watch live on WCAX.com. Click here to view in new browser window or watch above.

NorDx Laboratories says the new testing option will allow patients across Maine and in Carroll County, New Hampshire, to get a test without a doctor’s referral. The lab group says results from the tests can be made available in 72 hours or less, and patients can be notified by email.

NorDx laboratory director Robert Carlson says access to the results “can play an important role in helping to slow the spread of the disease, providing patients with one more option to consider if they have symptoms or think they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus.”

