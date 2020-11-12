Advertisement

Lyric Theatre goes virtual with ‘Songs for a New World’

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday morning, tickets go on sale for Lyric Theatre’s newest performance. It’s called “Songs for a New World.” And as with everything during the pandemic, it’s not traditional.

Erin Evarts with the Lyric Theatre Company spoke with our Cat Viglienzoni about the new show, the challenges they faced and how people can see it. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for details on the show and how to get tickets.

